Mazda Motor (OTCMKTS:MZDAF) Trading Up 8.1%

Mazda Motor Co. (OTCMKTS:MZDAF – Get Free Report) was up 8.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $11.58 and last traded at $11.58. Approximately 1,065 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 37% from the average daily volume of 1,699 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.71.

Mazda Motor Price Performance

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.47.

Mazda Motor Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Mazda Motor Corporation engages in the manufacture and sale of passenger cars and commercial vehicles in Japan, China, North America, Europe, and internationally. The company was formerly known as Toyo Kogyo Co, Ltd. and changed its name to Mazda Motor Corporation in May 1984. Mazda Motor Corporation was incorporated in 1920 and is headquartered in Hiroshima, Japan.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Mazda Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mazda Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.