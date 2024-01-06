McAdam LLC Acquires 16,629 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

McAdam LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Free Report) by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 143,194 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,629 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF comprises about 2.2% of McAdam LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. McAdam LLC owned about 0.27% of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF worth $27,890,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $44,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VOT traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $212.21. The stock had a trading volume of 112,664 shares, compared to its average volume of 145,791. The firm has a market cap of $11.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.70 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $205.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $202.62. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $176.69 and a 12-month high of $221.56.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

