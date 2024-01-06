McAdam LLC Boosts Stock Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

McAdam LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 91,777 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,671 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF makes up approximately 1.2% of McAdam LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. McAdam LLC owned about 0.06% of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF worth $14,638,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwest Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. First Financial Corp IN purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 252.8% in the 3rd quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSEARCA:VBR traded up $0.74 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $175.89. The company had a trading volume of 490,653 shares, compared to its average volume of 608,317. The company has a 50-day moving average of $168.31 and a 200 day moving average of $165.59. The company has a market cap of $26.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.15. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $147.94 and a 1 year high of $182.37.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

