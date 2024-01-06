McAdam LLC Buys 8,530 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

McAdam LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report) by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,477 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,530 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF accounts for 1.0% of McAdam LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. McAdam LLC owned about 0.09% of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF worth $12,525,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VBK. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 140,737.4% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 196,290,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,364,142,000 after acquiring an additional 196,151,351 shares in the last quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 23,141.0% in the second quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC now owns 15,777,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,674,000 after acquiring an additional 15,709,289 shares in the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $156,481,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 155.1% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 704,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,418,000 after purchasing an additional 428,152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TIAA Trust National Association bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at $71,802,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VBK traded down $0.43 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $231.77. 216,346 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 330,803. The company has a market cap of $14.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.90 and a beta of 1.14. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $195.63 and a one year high of $246.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $223.12 and a 200 day moving average of $223.01.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

