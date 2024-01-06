McAdam LLC Grows Stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

McAdam LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 7.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 225,857 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,816 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF accounts for about 2.6% of McAdam LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. McAdam LLC owned 0.08% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF worth $32,002,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in RSP. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,772,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,086,578,000 after acquiring an additional 1,474,149 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 104,839.6% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,956,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,123,859,000 after acquiring an additional 7,948,942 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 18.5% during the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 7,702,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,152,562,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200,101 shares during the period. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,070,525,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 276.7% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,980,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $595,663,000 after acquiring an additional 2,923,907 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA RSP traded up $0.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $155.71. 8,375,995 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,256,252. The firm has a market cap of $44.02 billion, a PE ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.05. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a fifty-two week low of $133.34 and a fifty-two week high of $158.60. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $149.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $147.72.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

