McAdam LLC Has $11.72 Million Stake in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE)

McAdam LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 447,079 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,596 shares during the quarter. Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF comprises approximately 0.9% of McAdam LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. McAdam LLC owned about 0.24% of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF worth $11,722,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 117,897,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,156,128,000 after buying an additional 1,504,375 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,769,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,106,000 after buying an additional 85,835 shares during the period. Foster & Motley Inc. grew its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 1,402,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,781,000 after buying an additional 9,604 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,397,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,619,000 after buying an additional 193,166 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 87.8% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,363,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,482,000 after purchasing an additional 637,784 shares during the period.

Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSEARCA FNDE traded up $0.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $26.70. 505,677 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 626,372. The firm has a market cap of $4.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.25 and a beta of 0.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $26.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.60. Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.76 and a fifty-two week high of $28.37.

Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF Profile

The Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (FNDE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of emerging market stocks. Its selection and weighting are based on three fundamental factors: sales, cash flow, and dividends\u002Fbuybacks.

