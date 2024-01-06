McAdam LLC Has $130.60 Million Stock Holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX)

McAdam LLC grew its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX – Free Report) by 5.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,333,308 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 116,487 shares during the quarter. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF comprises about 10.5% of McAdam LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. McAdam LLC owned approximately 1.16% of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF worth $130,595,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Gradient Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 2,886.7% in the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO purchased a new position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 109.0% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 788 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $42,000.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF Stock Performance

FNDX stock traded up $0.17 on Friday, hitting $61.49. 427,869 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 570,044. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF has a 12-month low of $51.90 and a 12-month high of $62.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $59.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.95. The stock has a market cap of $12.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 1.00.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF Profile

The Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (FNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell RAFI Large Company US index. The fund tracks a fundamentally selected and weighted Russell index based on sales, cash flow and dividends\u002Fbuybacks. FNDX was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

