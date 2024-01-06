McAdam LLC Has $14.68 Million Stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

McAdam LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Free Report) by 1.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 290,719 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,790 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF makes up about 1.2% of McAdam LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. McAdam LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF worth $14,678,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SCHP. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 860.8% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 439 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 114.5% in the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 53.6% in the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the period. Finally, Northwest Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSEARCA SCHP traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $51.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,368,156 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,031,714. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $51.34 and a 200 day moving average of $51.33. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a twelve month low of $49.50 and a twelve month high of $54.10.

About Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF

The Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (SCHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value weighted index of US Treasury inflation-protected securities with at least one year remaining in maturity. SCHP was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

