McAdam LLC Has $15.68 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

McAdam LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 7.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 208,600 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,321 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF accounts for approximately 1.3% of McAdam LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. McAdam LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $15,680,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $669,000. Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 37.2% during the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 4,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after acquiring an additional 1,223 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 225,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,530,000 after buying an additional 19,411 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 62,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,907,000 after buying an additional 526 shares during the period. Finally, Guardian Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 25.2% during the 1st quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA BSV traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $76.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,910,424 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,537,119. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $74.61 and a fifty-two week high of $77.15. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.60.

About Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.