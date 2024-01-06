McAdam LLC Has $20.67 Million Position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG)

McAdam LLC decreased its position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 298,928 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,470 shares during the period. SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF comprises 1.7% of McAdam LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. McAdam LLC owned approximately 1.15% of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF worth $20,668,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF by 7.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC increased its position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 15,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,170,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC boosted its position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF by 4.4% in the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 95,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,071,000 after buying an additional 3,993 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signet Financial Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF by 1.3% during the first quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 165,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,248,000 after buying an additional 2,118 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of MDYG traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $73.53. The stock had a trading volume of 75,647 shares, compared to its average volume of 205,037. SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $64.17 and a 12 month high of $76.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of 12.21 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50-day moving average is $71.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.19.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF, before expenses, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Growth Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics based on: sales growth; earnings change to price, and momentum.

