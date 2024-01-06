McAdam LLC Has $23.69 Million Position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

McAdam LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Free Report) by 15.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 989,486 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 130,213 shares during the quarter. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF makes up 1.9% of McAdam LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. McAdam LLC owned approximately 0.29% of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF worth $23,688,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC increased its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 5.7% in the second quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 194,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,787,000 after purchasing an additional 10,541 shares in the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN bought a new position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $406,000. Fifth Third Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 32,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $794,000 after purchasing an additional 1,611 shares during the period. Gould Asset Management LLC CA lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 4.4% in the second quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA now owns 19,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $486,000 after buying an additional 840 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 2.0% during the second quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 27,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $666,000 after buying an additional 525 shares during the period.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA SCHE traded up $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $24.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,461,933 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,815,058. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $24.29 and a 200 day moving average of $24.43. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a one year low of $22.88 and a one year high of $26.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.46 billion, a PE ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 0.68.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Company Profile

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

