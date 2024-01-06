McAdam LLC Has $91.56 Million Position in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

McAdam LLC grew its position in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,696,181 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 224,930 shares during the quarter. Schwab International Equity ETF makes up approximately 7.3% of McAdam LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. McAdam LLC owned approximately 0.30% of Schwab International Equity ETF worth $91,562,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 122,570.8% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,191,342,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,373,134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190,371,084 shares in the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $398,669,000. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 3,420.8% in the second quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC now owns 5,129,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,881,000 after purchasing an additional 4,983,667 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $157,925,000. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 10.1% in the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 46,975,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,724,928,000 after purchasing an additional 4,291,284 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab International Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab International Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHF traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $36.39. The company had a trading volume of 3,891,208 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,339,072. The company has a market capitalization of $32.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $35.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.10. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $32.29 and a 12-month high of $37.14.

About Schwab International Equity ETF

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.