McAdam LLC Raises Stock Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

McAdam LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report) by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 220,013 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,121 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF makes up approximately 2.3% of McAdam LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. McAdam LLC owned 0.19% of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF worth $28,813,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Old North State Trust LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 358.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. Northwest Capital Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the second quarter worth $41,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF stock traded up $0.57 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $143.95. The company had a trading volume of 436,314 shares, compared to its average volume of 617,266. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $137.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $136.74. The stock has a market cap of $16.83 billion, a PE ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 1.05. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $123.92 and a 1-year high of $147.74.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

