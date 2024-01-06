McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Shares Purchased by WealthShield Partners LLC

WealthShield Partners LLC increased its holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 145.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,770 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,011 shares during the quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $1,783,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MCD. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN increased its holdings in McDonald’s by 160.0% in the 2nd quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 117 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Worth Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 277.5% during the second quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 151 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in McDonald’s in the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on McDonald’s from $345.00 to $315.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Guggenheim cut their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $330.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Tigress Financial upped their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $330.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. HSBC began coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $317.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Friday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, McDonald’s has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $317.83.

McDonald’s Stock Performance

Shares of MCD opened at $288.99 on Friday. McDonald’s Co. has a one year low of $245.73 and a one year high of $299.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $282.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $280.33. The company has a market capitalization of $209.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.71.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The fast-food giant reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.19. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 157.19% and a net margin of 33.31%. The company had revenue of $6.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.68 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at McDonald’s

In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,583 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.70, for a total transaction of $1,332,278.10. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,379,960.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,583 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.70, for a total transaction of $1,332,278.10. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,379,960.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.25, for a total transaction of $1,261,968.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,505,375. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 13,557 shares of company stock valued at $3,745,656. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

Further Reading

