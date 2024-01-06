McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) Stake Boosted by Invesco LLC

Invesco LLC lifted its position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 2.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,569 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 262 shares during the period. McKesson makes up about 2.1% of Invesco LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Invesco LLC’s holdings in McKesson were worth $4,161,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in McKesson by 1.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,514,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,920,064,000 after purchasing an additional 122,156 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in McKesson by 3.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,508,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,784,399,000 after acquiring an additional 187,371 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in McKesson by 324.0% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,235,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,152,107,000 after acquiring an additional 2,472,584 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of McKesson by 0.9% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,486,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,059,447,000 after buying an additional 22,726 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of McKesson by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,152,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $807,477,000 after buying an additional 213,343 shares during the period. 82.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get McKesson alerts:

McKesson Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MCK traded up $3.64 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $478.19. 564,991 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 846,201. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $458.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $437.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.89, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.48. McKesson Co. has a twelve month low of $331.75 and a twelve month high of $485.22.

McKesson Dividend Announcement

McKesson ( NYSE:MCK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $6.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.11 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $77.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.03 billion. McKesson had a net margin of 1.20% and a negative return on equity of 241.79%. The business’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $6.06 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that McKesson Co. will post 27.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.80%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MCK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of McKesson from $427.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Argus upped their price target on shares of McKesson from $450.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 9th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of McKesson from $485.00 to $490.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of McKesson from $459.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of McKesson in a research note on Wednesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $537.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $489.31.

Read Our Latest Research Report on MCK

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other McKesson news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,471 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $1,561,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 67,408 shares in the company, valued at $30,333,600. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,471 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $1,561,950.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 67,408 shares in the company, valued at $30,333,600. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 10,521 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $460.00, for a total transaction of $4,839,660.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 67,408 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,007,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 28,678 shares of company stock worth $13,438,522. 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

McKesson Company Profile

(Free Report)

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for McKesson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McKesson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.