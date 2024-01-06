MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH Cuts Stock Holdings in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD)

MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH lowered its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Free Report) by 44.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,803 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 21,578 shares during the quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH’s holdings in Steel Dynamics were worth $2,874,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 111.4% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,498,796 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $282,514,000 after buying an additional 1,316,499 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Steel Dynamics in the fourth quarter valued at $90,665,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 9.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,207,455 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $771,198,000 after buying an additional 800,656 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 29.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,034,652 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $296,486,000 after buying an additional 684,975 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 39.4% in the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,175,801 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $237,010,000 after buying an additional 614,535 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.32% of the company’s stock.

Steel Dynamics Price Performance

Shares of STLD opened at $116.22 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.45 and a beta of 1.44. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $90.55 and a fifty-two week high of $136.46. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $115.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $108.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 3.77.

Steel Dynamics ( NASDAQ:STLD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The basic materials company reported $3.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.54 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $4.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.49 billion. Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 34.31% and a net margin of 13.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $5.46 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 14.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Steel Dynamics declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Friday, November 3rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the basic materials company to repurchase up to 8.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Steel Dynamics Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Investors of record on Sunday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.90%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director James C. Marcuccilli sold 25,454 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.43, for a total transaction of $3,116,333.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 59,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,344,453.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Steel Dynamics news, Director Bradley S. Seaman sold 4,717 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.72, for a total value of $517,549.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 46,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,097,810.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director James C. Marcuccilli sold 25,454 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.43, for a total transaction of $3,116,333.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 59,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,344,453.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

STLD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Steel Dynamics from $115.00 to $107.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Steel Dynamics from $99.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Steel Dynamics from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Steel Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Steel Dynamics in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Steel Dynamics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $111.22.

About Steel Dynamics

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot rolled, cold rolled, and coated steel products; parallel flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, and reinforcing bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products, merchant-bar-quality products, and other engineered round steel bars; channels, angles, flats, merchant rounds, and reinforcing steel bars; and specialty shapes and light structural steel products.

