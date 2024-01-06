MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH Has $1.21 Million Stock Position in Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO)

MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH lowered its stake in Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO – Free Report) by 2.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 134,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,900 shares during the quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH’s holdings in NIO were worth $1,213,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in NIO by 30.8% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 814 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in NIO during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in NIO by 161.5% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 2,703 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in NIO by 88.3% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 5,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 2,505 shares during the period. Finally, Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel acquired a new stake in NIO during the 1st quarter worth $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.32% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on NIO shares. Mizuho dropped their price objective on NIO from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on NIO in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.75.

Shares of NYSE NIO opened at $8.06 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.45 and a beta of 2.01. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.86 and a 200-day moving average of $9.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Nio Inc – has a fifty-two week low of $7.00 and a fifty-two week high of $16.18.

NIO (NYSE:NIO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 5th. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.63 billion. NIO had a negative return on equity of 114.38% and a negative net margin of 39.26%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Nio Inc – will post -1.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

