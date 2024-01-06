MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH Has $1.45 Million Stock Holdings in Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA)

MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH trimmed its holdings in shares of Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA – Free Report) by 20.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 10,815 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 2,854 shares during the quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH’s holdings in Lear were worth $1,451,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its position in Lear by 2.7% during the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 9,968 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,431,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP bought a new position in Lear during the second quarter worth about $1,626,000. CX Institutional bought a new position in Lear during the third quarter worth about $3,139,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in Lear by 21.6% during the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 10,700 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,536,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Finally, DnB Asset Management AS increased its position in Lear by 10.2% during the second quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 16,829 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,416,000 after acquiring an additional 1,557 shares during the period. 97.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LEA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Benchmark raised their target price on shares of Lear from $188.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Lear from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Lear from $164.00 to $142.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Lear from $177.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Lear from $158.00 to $152.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $162.80.

NYSE:LEA opened at $135.89 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $134.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $139.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Lear Co. has a one year low of $117.79 and a one year high of $157.90. The company has a market cap of $7.92 billion, a PE ratio of 14.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.59.

Lear (NYSE:LEA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The auto parts company reported $2.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.61 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $5.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.62 billion. Lear had a net margin of 2.45% and a return on equity of 14.06%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.33 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Lear Co. will post 12.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th were given a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 5th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. Lear’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.52%.

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers in North America, Europe, Africa, Asia, and South America. Its Seating segment offers seat systems, seat subsystems, keyseat components, seat trim covers, seat mechanisms, seat foams, and headrests, as well as surface materials, such as leather and fabric for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, pick-up trucks, and sport utility vehicles.

