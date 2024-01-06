MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH Has $75,000 Stake in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH trimmed its stake in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Free Report) by 98.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 794 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 42,812 shares during the period. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $75,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Putnam Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 41,013 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,851,000 after purchasing an additional 4,935 shares in the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,286,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 30,940 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,841,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,440 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $500,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First County Bank CT lifted its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 136.4% in the 2nd quarter. First County Bank CT now owns 17,201 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,580,000 after acquiring an additional 9,926 shares in the last quarter. 91.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LyondellBasell Industries stock opened at $96.87 on Friday. LyondellBasell Industries has a 1-year low of $81.24 and a 1-year high of $102.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $94.59.

LyondellBasell Industries ( NYSE:LYB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.43. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 5.53% and a return on equity of 22.15%. The firm had revenue of $10.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.10 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.96 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that LyondellBasell Industries will post 8.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 27th were issued a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 24th. LyondellBasell Industries’s payout ratio is 71.63%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on LYB shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Vertical Research raised shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. KeyCorp raised shares of LyondellBasell Industries from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Citigroup cut shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $105.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $112.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.00.

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

