MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH Invests $214,000 in PHINIA Inc. (NYSE:PHIN)

MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH bought a new position in PHINIA Inc. (NYSE:PHIN – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PHIN. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV purchased a new position in shares of PHINIA in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in PHINIA in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. First Pacific Financial purchased a new position in PHINIA in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in PHINIA in the third quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in PHINIA in the third quarter valued at approximately $133,000.

PHINIA stock opened at $28.48 on Friday. PHINIA Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.46 and a 12 month high of $37.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $27.17.

PHINIA ( NYSE:PHIN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by ($0.56). The business had revenue of $896.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $909.00 million. The company’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.51%.

PHINIA Inc engages in the development, design, and manufacture of integrated components and systems that optimize performance, increase efficiency, and reduce emissions in combustion and hybrid propulsion for commercial and light vehicles, and industrial applications. It operates through two segments: Fuel Systems and Aftermarket.

