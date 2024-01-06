MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH Makes New $430,000 Investment in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH acquired a new position in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,675 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $430,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its position in Biogen by 76.7% during the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 334 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Inc. OK bought a new stake in shares of Biogen in the second quarter valued at about $238,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S boosted its position in shares of Biogen by 27.3% in the second quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 7,737 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,204,000 after acquiring an additional 1,658 shares during the period. Employees Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in shares of Biogen by 47.9% in the second quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 108,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $30,764,000 after acquiring an additional 35,000 shares during the period. Finally, Polar Capital Holdings Plc boosted its position in shares of Biogen by 30.0% in the second quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 325,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $92,576,000 after acquiring an additional 75,000 shares during the period. 85.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Biogen news, insider Priya Singhal sold 110 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.00, for a total transaction of $27,280.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,464 shares in the company, valued at approximately $859,072. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Biogen Stock Performance

Biogen stock opened at $257.88 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $242.55 and a 200-day moving average of $258.73. Biogen Inc. has a 1 year low of $220.86 and a 1 year high of $319.76. The company has a market capitalization of $37.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported $4.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.99 by $0.37. Biogen had a return on equity of 16.40% and a net margin of 14.63%. The business had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Biogen Inc. will post 14.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BIIB shares. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Biogen in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Biogen from $315.00 to $287.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Biogen from $314.00 to $295.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Biogen from $361.00 to $373.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Raymond James raised Biogen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $283.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $319.67.

Biogen Profile

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases in the United States, Europe, Germany, Asia, and internationally. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; ADUHELM to treat Alzheimer's disease; FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis; BENEPALI, an etanercept biosimilar referencing ENBREL; IMRALDI, an adalimumab biosimilar referencing HUMIRA; FLIXABI, an infliximab biosimilar referencing REMICADE; and BYOOVIZ, a ranibizumab biosimilar referencing LUCENTIS.

