MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH Makes New Investment in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI)

MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH acquired a new position in shares of Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 81,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $369,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SIRI. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Sirius XM during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Hollencrest Capital Management boosted its position in Sirius XM by 121.5% during the 2nd quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 7,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 3,999 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Sirius XM during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Delphia USA Inc. acquired a new stake in Sirius XM during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its position in Sirius XM by 986.0% during the 4th quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 7,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 6,833 shares during the period. 10.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ SIRI opened at $5.46 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.71. Sirius XM Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.32 and a 12-month high of $7.95. The company has a market cap of $20.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.06, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.07.

Sirius XM ( NASDAQ:SIRI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.29 billion. Sirius XM had a net margin of 14.20% and a negative return on equity of 40.30%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.07 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Sirius XM Holdings Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 7th were issued a dividend of $0.0266 per share. This represents a $0.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. This is an increase from Sirius XM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 6th. Sirius XM’s payout ratio is currently 34.38%.

Several research firms have issued reports on SIRI. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sirius XM in a report on Sunday, December 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of Sirius XM from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Sirius XM in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Pivotal Research lowered their price target on shares of Sirius XM from $5.00 to $4.75 in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Sirius XM from $5.50 to $4.50 in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sirius XM has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.02.

Sirius XM Holdings Inc, an audio entertainment company, operates audio business including subscription entertainment services in the United States. It operates through Sirius XM, and Pandora and Off-platform segment. The company's Sirius XM segment provides music, sports, entertainment, comedy, news, traffic and weather channels, and other content, as well as podcast and infotainment services on subscription fee basis; and live, curated, and exclusive and on demand programming services through satellite radio system and streamed via applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

