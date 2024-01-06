MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH Raises Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH increased its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 29.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,382 shares of the chip maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 984 shares during the period. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH’s holdings in Intel were worth $156,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTC. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P lifted its stake in Intel by 173.6% during the first quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 539,976 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $26,761,000 after purchasing an additional 342,649 shares in the last quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Intel by 21.6% during the first quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 5,944 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Intel during the first quarter worth $142,000. Retirement Income Solutions Inc lifted its stake in Intel by 5.1% during the first quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 6,338 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Intel by 26.9% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 5,863,459 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $290,593,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244,247 shares in the last quarter. 60.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 6,775 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $36.80 per share, with a total value of $249,320.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 25,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $937,480. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

INTC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Mizuho upgraded Intel from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Bank of America upgraded Intel from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Benchmark increased their price objective on Intel from $42.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on Intel in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Intel from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intel has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.39.

Intel Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:INTC opened at $46.89 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $43.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.89. Intel Co. has a 52 week low of $24.73 and a 52 week high of $51.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market cap of $197.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -117.22, a PEG ratio of 5.55 and a beta of 0.99.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The chip maker reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.20. Intel had a negative net margin of 3.11% and a positive return on equity of 0.49%. The company had revenue of $14.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.57 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Intel Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 7th were paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 6th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. Intel’s payout ratio is currently -125.00%.

Intel Profile

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

