MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH Raises Holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH lifted its stake in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 43.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,914 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,024 shares during the quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $1,725,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ZTS. Evermay Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zoetis by 439.3% in the first quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in Zoetis by 430.8% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Zoetis in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Zoetis by 76.9% in the 2nd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 161 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Zoetis in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.47% of the company’s stock.

Zoetis Stock Up 0.4 %

Zoetis stock opened at $194.85 on Friday. Zoetis Inc. has a 1-year low of $141.52 and a 1-year high of $201.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 3.87 and a quick ratio of 2.16. The stock has a market cap of $89.46 billion, a PE ratio of 39.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $182.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $179.40.

Zoetis Increases Dividend

Zoetis ( NYSE:ZTS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.01. Zoetis had a return on equity of 52.22% and a net margin of 27.24%. The firm had revenue of $2.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 19th will be given a dividend of $0.432 per share. This represents a $1.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. This is an increase from Zoetis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 18th. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.49%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 923 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.46, for a total transaction of $163,795.58. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,022,130.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 923 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.46, for a total transaction of $163,795.58. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,022,130.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 13,000 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.84, for a total value of $2,298,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 56,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,052,116.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 17,346 shares of company stock worth $3,122,321. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Zoetis from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. Argus increased their price objective on Zoetis from $190.00 to $201.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price target on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Zoetis from $205.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 29th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zoetis presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $220.11.

Zoetis Profile

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

