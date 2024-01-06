MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH Raises Stake in H World Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT)

MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH raised its stake in H World Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT – Free Report) by 75.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,500 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,000 shares during the quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH’s holdings in H World Group were worth $1,005,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HTHT. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of H World Group by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 215,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,511,000 after purchasing an additional 7,236 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in shares of H World Group by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 82,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,265,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of H World Group by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 37,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,479,000 after purchasing an additional 1,610 shares during the period. DnB Asset Management AS purchased a new position in shares of H World Group during the 3rd quarter worth $402,000. Finally, E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of H World Group by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 183,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,220,000 after purchasing an additional 9,923 shares during the period. 46.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

H World Group Price Performance

HTHT opened at $33.67 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $35.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.77. H World Group Limited has a 12-month low of $32.07 and a 12-month high of $53.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market cap of $10.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.58 and a beta of 0.92.

H World Group Dividend Announcement

H World Group ( NASDAQ:HTHT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 24th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $861.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $824.88 million. H World Group had a return on equity of 26.27% and a net margin of 15.86%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that H World Group Limited will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st will be given a $0.93 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 20th. H World Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.80%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HTHT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on H World Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price on shares of H World Group in a research note on Monday, November 27th.

About H World Group

H World Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops leased and owned, manachised, and franchised hotels primarily in the People's Republic of China. The company operates hotels under its own brands, such as HanTing Hotel, Ni Hao Hotel, Hi Inn, Elan Hotel, Zleep Hotels, Ibis Hotel, JI Hotel, Orange Hotel, Starway Hotel, Ibis Styles Hotel, CitiGO Hotel, Crystal Orange Hotel, IntercityHotel, Manxin Hotel, Mercure Hotel, Madison Hotel, Novotel Hotel, Joya Hotel, Blossom House, Steigenberger Hotels & Resorts, MAXX by Steigenberger, Jaz in the City, Grand Mercure, Steigenberger Icon, and Song Hotels.

