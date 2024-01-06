MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH Reduces Holdings in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH reduced its stake in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) by 20.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,699 shares of the company’s stock after selling 685 shares during the quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $149,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ raised its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 13.7% in the third quarter. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ now owns 11,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $624,000 after acquiring an additional 1,363 shares in the last quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carrier Global in the third quarter valued at about $210,000. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carrier Global in the third quarter valued at about $219,000. Segment Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 0.9% in the third quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 167,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,237,000 after acquiring an additional 1,418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Carrier Global in the third quarter valued at about $239,000. 91.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Carrier Global alerts:

Carrier Global Trading Up 0.5 %

Carrier Global stock opened at $55.73 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Carrier Global Co. has a 12 month low of $40.28 and a 12 month high of $60.04. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.73. The firm has a market cap of $46.76 billion, a PE ratio of 39.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.42.

Carrier Global Increases Dividend

Carrier Global ( NYSE:CARR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.11. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 26.60% and a net margin of 5.43%. The business had revenue of $5.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st will be given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 20th. This is a positive change from Carrier Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.90%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $59.00 target price on shares of Carrier Global in a report on Monday, December 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Mizuho downgraded shares of Carrier Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $63.00 to $61.00 in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Carrier Global from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.40.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Carrier Global

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Carrier Global news, VP Ajay Agrawal sold 16,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.99, for a total value of $956,835.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 89,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,214,460.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

About Carrier Global

(Free Report)

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Carrier Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carrier Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.