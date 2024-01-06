MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH Sells 3,288 Shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH decreased its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Free Report) by 83.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 645 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 3,288 shares during the period. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $74,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 225.3% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 44,232 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,358,000 after acquiring an additional 30,634 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 7,750 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $939,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 2,997 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $363,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Lifeworks Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington during the 2nd quarter valued at $271,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 41.6% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,586 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $556,000 after buying an additional 1,348 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ EXPD opened at $128.59 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $120.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $118.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.06 and a beta of 1.00. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 12-month low of $102.89 and a 12-month high of $129.18.

Expeditors International of Washington ( NASDAQ:EXPD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The transportation company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.29 billion. Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 28.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 49.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.54 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 5.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a yield of 1.2%. Expeditors International of Washington’s payout ratio is 26.09%.

Several brokerages have commented on EXPD. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $85.00 to $84.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $107.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $115.00 to $109.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Expeditors International of Washington has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.63.

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

