MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH Sells 5,007 Shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH cut its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Free Report) by 92.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 413 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 5,007 shares during the period. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $458,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MTD. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 435 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $472,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Spears Abacus Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Spears Abacus Advisors LLC now owns 318 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $487,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 26.7% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 38 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. boosted its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 241 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eukles Asset Management boosted its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 1,113 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,460,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. 93.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Mettler-Toledo International alerts:

Insider Transactions at Mettler-Toledo International

In other news, Director Roland D. Diggelmann bought 315 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1,026.54 per share, for a total transaction of $323,360.10. Following the purchase, the director now owns 405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $415,748.70. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MTD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,185.00 to $1,030.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,300.00 to $1,100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Citigroup restated a “sell” rating and issued a $975.00 price objective (down from $1,050.00) on shares of Mettler-Toledo International in a report on Monday, December 11th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,520.00 to $1,300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,223.71.

View Our Latest Analysis on MTD

Mettler-Toledo International Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE:MTD opened at $1,132.29 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $24.55 billion, a PE ratio of 28.86, a P/E/G ratio of 5.81 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1,108.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,164.00. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 52 week low of $928.49 and a 52 week high of $1,615.97.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $9.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.63 by $0.17. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 22.24% and a negative return on equity of 1,852.05%. The firm had revenue of $942.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $947.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $10.18 EPS. Mettler-Toledo International’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 39.22 EPS for the current year.

Mettler-Toledo International Profile

(Free Report)

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company's laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, density and refractometry, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mettler-Toledo International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mettler-Toledo International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.