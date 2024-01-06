Means Investment CO. Inc. Acquires 109 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Means Investment CO. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 40.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 377 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 109 shares during the quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $313,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Insight Advisors LLC PA increased its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 1.0% in the second quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 1,467 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,273,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC lifted its position in Broadcom by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 1,531 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,328,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Broadcom by 1,655.9% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,481 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $7,354,000 after purchasing an additional 7,998 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of Broadcom by 8.0% during the first quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 5,564 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,527,000 after buying an additional 414 shares during the period. Finally, Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd raised its position in Broadcom by 20.2% in the 1st quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd now owns 68,598 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $44,008,000 after buying an additional 11,532 shares during the last quarter. 78.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:AVGO opened at $1,049.28 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $998.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $910.37. Broadcom Inc. has a 1 year low of $549.99 and a 1 year high of $1,151.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 2.56. The company has a market capitalization of $491.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.23.

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $11.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.96 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $9.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.28 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 73.43% and a net margin of 39.31%. Broadcom’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $9.75 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 43.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 20th were paid a $5.25 dividend. This represents a $21.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. This is a boost from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.60. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 19th. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.75%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. KeyCorp upped their target price on Broadcom from $1,000.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 24th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Broadcom from $990.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Summit Insights raised shares of Broadcom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1,100.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $944.67.

In other news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,140.30, for a total transaction of $912,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $923,643. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,089.69, for a total transaction of $21,793,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 229,796 shares in the company, valued at $250,406,403.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,140.30, for a total value of $912,240.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $923,643. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 42,943 shares of company stock worth $47,543,682 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

