Means Investment CO. Inc. Decreases Stake in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD)

Means Investment CO. Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD – Free Report) (TSE:ABX) by 23.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,958 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock after selling 7,446 shares during the quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc.’s holdings in Barrick Gold were worth $363,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GOLD. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Barrick Gold during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. HM Payson & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Barrick Gold by 58.2% during the 2nd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,740 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Barrick Gold during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Barrick Gold during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Barrick Gold in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.20% of the company’s stock.

Barrick Gold Stock Performance

Shares of GOLD opened at $17.50 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $16.89 and a 200-day moving average of $16.46. The company has a market cap of $30.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 583.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 3.07. Barrick Gold Corp has a 1 year low of $13.82 and a 1 year high of $20.75.

Barrick Gold Announces Dividend

Barrick Gold ( NYSE:GOLD Get Free Report ) (TSE:ABX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The gold and copper producer reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.03. Barrick Gold had a net margin of 0.52% and a return on equity of 3.88%. The firm had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.13 EPS. Barrick Gold’s revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Barrick Gold Corp will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 29th. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1,300.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on GOLD shares. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Barrick Gold from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. StockNews.com upgraded Barrick Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 23rd. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Barrick Gold from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. TD Securities reduced their target price on Barrick Gold from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on Barrick Gold from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.18.

About Barrick Gold

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

Featured Articles

