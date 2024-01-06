Means Investment CO. Inc. Has $172,000 Stock Holdings in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Means Investment CO. Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 24.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 13,830 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 4,400 shares during the period. Means Investment CO. Inc.’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $172,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Ford Motor by 178.1% in the 2nd quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,805 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,156 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP bought a new position in Ford Motor in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Ford Motor during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 52.73% of the company’s stock.

F has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Ford Motor from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. StockNews.com started coverage on Ford Motor in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. BNP Paribas cut shares of Ford Motor from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Barclays raised shares of Ford Motor from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.02.

In other news, insider John Douglas Field acquired 182,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.05 per share, with a total value of $2,011,100.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 720,176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,957,944.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE F opened at $11.86 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.48 billion, a PE ratio of 7.75, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.64. Ford Motor has a fifty-two week low of $9.63 and a fifty-two week high of $15.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.01). Ford Motor had a return on equity of 21.01% and a net margin of 3.54%. The business had revenue of $43.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share. Ford Motor’s quarterly revenue was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Ford Motor will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 1st were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 31st. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio is 39.22%.

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

