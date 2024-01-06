Means Investment CO. Inc. Has $281,000 Holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Means Investment CO. Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 19.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,138 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 985 shares during the quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc.’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $281,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Intellectus Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Micron Technology by 14.0% in the third quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 53,920 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,668,000 after acquiring an additional 6,640 shares during the last quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC now owns 128,400 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $8,735,000 after purchasing an additional 10,700 shares during the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden grew its position in shares of Micron Technology by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 239,100 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $16,266,000 after buying an additional 4,100 shares during the period. Ayalon Insurance Comp Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 2.5% during the third quarter. Ayalon Insurance Comp Ltd. now owns 43,431 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,955,000 after buying an additional 1,079 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jessup Wealth Management Inc raised its position in shares of Micron Technology by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Jessup Wealth Management Inc now owns 119,212 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $8,110,000 after acquiring an additional 667 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Micron Technology alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on MU shares. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $82.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Micron Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Micron Technology in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.70.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 127,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.01, for a total transaction of $10,161,270.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 651,759 shares in the company, valued at $52,147,237.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Scott R. Allen sold 8,882 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.79, for a total transaction of $602,110.78. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 49,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,360,689.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 127,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.01, for a total value of $10,161,270.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 651,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,147,237.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 266,618 shares of company stock valued at $20,906,574 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology Stock Performance

Shares of MU stock opened at $83.45 on Friday. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $52.76 and a 1 year high of $87.87. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $70.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 3.53 and a quick ratio of 2.14.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 20th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported ($0.95) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.01) by $0.06. Micron Technology had a negative net margin of 42.47% and a negative return on equity of 14.44%. The company had revenue of $4.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.15) earnings per share. Micron Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Micron Technology, Inc. will post -1 earnings per share for the current year.

Micron Technology Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 29th. Micron Technology’s payout ratio is currently -7.32%.

Micron Technology Company Profile

(Free Report)

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.