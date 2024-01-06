Means Investment CO. Inc. Has $330,000 Holdings in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM)

Means Investment CO. Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Free Report) by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,715 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 722 shares during the quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc.’s holdings in Unum Group were worth $330,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Unum Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Unum Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Unum Group by 1,076.4% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its position in Unum Group by 2,262.1% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 656 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bangor Savings Bank increased its holdings in Unum Group by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 664 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. 79.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist Financial cut their price target on Unum Group from $59.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Unum Group from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Unum Group from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 14th. StockNews.com downgraded Unum Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Unum Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.56.

Insider Activity at Unum Group

In other Unum Group news, EVP Puneet Bhasin sold 8,188 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.39, for a total value of $347,089.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,318 shares in the company, valued at $2,302,540.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.94% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Unum Group Stock Performance

Shares of UNM opened at $45.84 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.10. Unum Group has a 12 month low of $36.27 and a 12 month high of $52.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.92.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. Unum Group had a return on equity of 15.54% and a net margin of 10.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.51 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Unum Group will post 7.73 EPS for the current year.

Unum Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 27th were paid a $0.365 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 26th. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.18%. Unum Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.59%.

Unum Group announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, October 31st that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 5.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

About Unum Group

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Poland, and internationally. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block and Corporate segments. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

Featured Articles

