Means Investment CO. Inc. Has $418,000 Stock Holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Means Investment CO. Inc. reduced its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,271 shares of the company’s stock after selling 429 shares during the period. Means Investment CO. Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $418,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SCHX. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 103.5% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 135,281,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,284,896,000 after purchasing an additional 68,805,989 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 110.3% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 36,493,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,965,156,000 after purchasing an additional 19,136,345 shares in the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 2.1% during the first quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 17,848,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,294,963,000 after purchasing an additional 364,932 shares during the period. Sage Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 0.4% during the second quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,278,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,538,000 after purchasing an additional 33,489 shares during the period. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 6.7% during the second quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,026,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,001,000 after purchasing an additional 444,018 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

SCHX stock opened at $55.47 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $53.99 and its 200-day moving average is $52.73. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $44.78 and a 1-year high of $56.69. The firm has a market cap of $35.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.28 and a beta of 1.01.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

