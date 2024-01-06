Means Investment CO. Inc. Lowers Holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

Means Investment CO. Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Free Report) by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,253 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 522 shares during the period. Means Investment CO. Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $322,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the second quarter worth about $29,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 157.5% during the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 327 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000.

Get iShares Core High Dividend ETF alerts:

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSEARCA HDV opened at $103.79 on Friday. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $93.46 and a twelve month high of $107.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $99.65 and a 200 day moving average of $100.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 0.81.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core High Dividend ETF (HDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Dividend Yield Focus index. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of 75 high-yielding US equities, screened for high earnings potential and dividend sustainability. HDV was launched on Mar 29, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core High Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core High Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.