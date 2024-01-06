Medexus Pharmaceuticals (TSE:MDP) Shares Up 0.8%

Medexus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TSE:MDP – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 0.8% on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$2.70 and last traded at C$2.60. 83,993 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 77% from the average session volume of 47,401 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.58.

Medexus Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 10.4 %

The company has a market capitalization of C$70.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.70 and a beta of 1.54. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$1.89.

Medexus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Medexus Pharmaceuticals Inc operates as a specialty pharmaceutical company in Canada and the United States. The company focuses on the therapeutic areas comprising oncology, hematology, rheumatology, auto-immune diseases, allergy, and dermatology. Its primary products are IXINITY, an intravenous recombinant factor IX therapeutic for use in patients 12 years of age or older with hemophilia B; Rasuvo and Metoject, a formulation of methotrexate designed to treat rheumatoid arthritis and other auto-immune diseases; Rupall, a prescription allergy medication; and Gleolan, an optical imaging agent indicated in patients with glioma as an adjunct for the visualization of malignant tissue during surgery.

