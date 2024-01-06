Medical Facilities (TSE:DR) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $8.93

Medical Facilities Co. (TSE:DR – Get Free Report) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$8.93 and traded as low as C$8.83. Medical Facilities shares last traded at C$8.90, with a volume of 50,609 shares.

Medical Facilities Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of C$221.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.15. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$8.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$8.93.

Medical Facilities (TSE:DR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$140.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$138.29 million. Medical Facilities had a net margin of 1.21% and a return on equity of 15.17%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Medical Facilities Co. will post 0.7788378 EPS for the current year.

Medical Facilities Dividend Announcement

About Medical Facilities

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. Medical Facilities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 110.34%.

Medical Facilities Corporation, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates specialty hospitals and ambulatory surgery center in the United States. Its specialty hospital offers non-emergency surgical, imaging, diagnostic, and pain management procedures, as well as other ancillary services, such as urgent care and occupational health; and ambulatory surgery centers offers scheduled outpatient surgical procedures.

Featured Stories

