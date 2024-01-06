Medical Facilities (TSE:DR) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $8.93

Medical Facilities Co. (TSE:DR – Get Free Report) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$8.93 and traded as low as C$8.83. Medical Facilities shares last traded at C$8.90, with a volume of 50,609 shares.
Medical Facilities Stock Performance
The stock has a market cap of C$221.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.15. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$8.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$8.93.
Medical Facilities (TSE:DR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$140.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$138.29 million. Medical Facilities had a net margin of 1.21% and a return on equity of 15.17%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Medical Facilities Co. will post 0.7788378 EPS for the current year.
Medical Facilities Dividend Announcement
About Medical Facilities
Medical Facilities Corporation, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates specialty hospitals and ambulatory surgery center in the United States. Its specialty hospital offers non-emergency surgical, imaging, diagnostic, and pain management procedures, as well as other ancillary services, such as urgent care and occupational health; and ambulatory surgery centers offers scheduled outpatient surgical procedures.
