Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Shares Sold by Sage Mountain Advisors LLC

Sage Mountain Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 7.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,275 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 274 shares during the quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $257,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Missouri Trust & Investment Co raised its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 209.0% during the second quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 309 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 425.0% during the third quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 315 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 48.9% during the second quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 344 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Medtronic during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Medtronic alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on MDT. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $82.00 price target on shares of Medtronic in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Truist Financial increased their price target on Medtronic from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Medtronic from $104.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Medtronic in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $93.08.

Insider Activity at Medtronic

In related news, EVP Brett A. Wall sold 4,997 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.17, for a total value of $410,603.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,910 shares in the company, valued at $2,375,534.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Medtronic Trading Up 0.8 %

MDT opened at $84.57 on Friday. Medtronic plc has a 52 week low of $68.84 and a 52 week high of $92.02. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.62. The firm has a market cap of $112.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The medical technology company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.07. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.73% and a net margin of 12.83%. The business had revenue of $7.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.93 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.30 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Medtronic Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 20th will be given a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 19th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.26%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 89.90%.

Medtronic Company Profile

(Free Report)

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.