Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO) Rating Reiterated by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reissued their equal weight rating on shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $9.60 price objective on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna assumed coverage on shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment in a report on Friday, December 15th. They issued a positive rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, September 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $14.78.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment stock opened at $9.03 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.75 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.02. Melco Resorts & Entertainment has a 52 week low of $6.80 and a 52 week high of $14.45.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.52) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 320.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Melco Resorts & Entertainment will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Melco Resorts & Entertainment

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Meitav Investment House Ltd. acquired a new stake in Melco Resorts & Entertainment in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new position in Melco Resorts & Entertainment in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Melco Resorts & Entertainment in the 1st quarter valued at $57,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 49.8% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 5,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,914 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in Melco Resorts & Entertainment in the 3rd quarter valued at $70,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.82% of the company’s stock.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Company Profile

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates casino gaming and entertainment casino resort facilities in Asia. It owns and operates City of Dreams, an integrated casino resort that has 500 gaming tables and 800 gaming machines; approximately 1,400 hotel rooms and suites; a wet stage performance theater with approximately 2,000 seats; approximately 30 restaurants and bars, and 150 retail outlets; and recreation and leisure facilities, including health and fitness clubs, swimming pools, spa and salons, and banquet and meeting facilities.

