Mercantile Ports & Logistics (LON:MPL) Stock Price Up 3.8%

Mercantile Ports & Logistics Limited (LON:MPL – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 3.8% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 2.90 ($0.04) and last traded at GBX 2.75 ($0.04). Approximately 391,147 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 47% from the average daily volume of 740,430 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2.65 ($0.03).

The stock has a market cap of £9.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.06 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 2.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 2.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.61, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 1.33.

Mercantile Ports & Logistics Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates port and logistics facilities in India. The company developing a port and logistics facility in approximately 200 acres of land with a sea frontage of 1,000 meters at Karanja Creek. It also provides port operation services, including cargo handling, storage, other ancillary port, and logistics services.

