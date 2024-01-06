Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) Reaches New 52-Week High at $29.64

Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $29.64 and last traded at $29.44, with a volume of 482501 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $28.03.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MRUS. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on Merus in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of Merus in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on Merus in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Merus from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Merus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Merus currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $44.60.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.14.

Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.73) by $0.30. The business had revenue of $11.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.96 million. Merus had a negative return on equity of 63.39% and a negative net margin of 387.00%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Merus will post -2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Merus news, COO Peter B. Silverman sold 22,386 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $559,650.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 23,076 shares of company stock valued at $576,852 in the last quarter. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Merus during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Merus by 142.1% in the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,477 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 867 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Merus by 107.4% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,811 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 938 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Merus by 871.4% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,564 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,403 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in shares of Merus in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 90.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Merus N.V., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the development of antibody therapeutics in the Netherlands. Its bispecific antibody candidate pipeline includes Zenocutuzumab (MCLA-128), which is in a phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of patients with metastatic breast cancer and castration-resistant prostate cancer, as well as in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors that harbor Neuregulin 1.

