MGM China (OTCMKTS:MCHVY) Trading 5.1% Higher

MGM China Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:MCHVY – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 5.1% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $15.92 and last traded at $15.92. 154 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 1,344 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.15.

MGM China Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $15.14 and its 200 day moving average is $14.63.

MGM China Company Profile

MGM China Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the development, ownership, and operation of gaming and lodging resorts in the Greater China region. The company develops and operates casino games of chance and other casino games, and related hotel and resort facilities, as well as provides hotel management services; and develops integrated resorts in Macau.

Further Reading

