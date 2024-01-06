Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) Receives Hold Rating from Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group reiterated their hold rating on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA – Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has a $136.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock, down from their prior target price of $140.00.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on MAA. Bank of America cut shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $136.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Piper Sandler cut shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $182.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $133.00 to $124.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. They set an equal weight rating and a $128.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $151.69.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Trading Down 0.3 %

Mid-America Apartment Communities Increases Dividend

Shares of NYSE MAA opened at $131.78 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.26. Mid-America Apartment Communities has a 52-week low of $115.56 and a 52-week high of $176.36. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $126.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $136.72. The stock has a market cap of $15.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 0.82.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 12th will be paid a $1.47 dividend. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.46%. This is a positive change from Mid-America Apartment Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 11th. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 111.78%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mid-America Apartment Communities

In other Mid-America Apartment Communities news, Director William Reid Sanders acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $115.74 per share, with a total value of $231,480.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 28,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,313,288.98. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Mid-America Apartment Communities

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 39,719 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,341,000 after purchasing an additional 2,825 shares during the last quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in the fourth quarter valued at about $137,000. Baron Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in the fourth quarter valued at about $274,000. DNB Asset Management AS raised its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 43.7% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 34,134 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,590,000 after purchasing an additional 10,380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pensionfund DSM Netherlands raised its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands now owns 21,040 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,829,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.42% of the company’s stock.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Company Profile

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities primarily in the Southeast, Southwest and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

