MIND C.T.I. (NASDAQ:MNDO) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $1.92

MIND C.T.I. Ltd (NASDAQ:MNDO)'s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.92 and traded as high as $2.03. MIND C.T.I. shares last traded at $2.01, with a volume of 7,931 shares trading hands.

MIND C.T.I. Trading Down 0.5 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $40.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.00 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.92.

MIND C.T.I. (NASDAQ:MNDO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The information technology services provider reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter. MIND C.T.I. had a return on equity of 22.54% and a net margin of 23.42%. The firm had revenue of $5.26 million for the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MIND C.T.I.

About MIND C.T.I.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in MIND C.T.I. by 87.8% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 38,500 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 18,000 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its holdings in MIND C.T.I. by 216.5% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 27,219 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 18,619 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in MIND C.T.I. by 182.2% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 30,914 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 19,959 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in MIND C.T.I. in the 3rd quarter worth about $76,000. 9.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MIND C.T.I. Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in design, development, marketing, supports, implements, and operation of billing and customer care systems in the Americas, Europe, Israel, the Asia Pacific, and Africa. It operates in two segments, Billing and Related Services and Messaging.

