MIND C.T.I. (NASDAQ:MNDO) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $1.92

MIND C.T.I. Ltd (NASDAQ:MNDO – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.92 and traded as high as $2.03. MIND C.T.I. shares last traded at $2.01, with a volume of 7,931 shares trading hands.
MIND C.T.I. Trading Down 0.5 %
The stock has a market capitalization of $40.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.00 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.92.
MIND C.T.I. (NASDAQ:MNDO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The information technology services provider reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter. MIND C.T.I. had a return on equity of 22.54% and a net margin of 23.42%. The firm had revenue of $5.26 million for the quarter.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On MIND C.T.I.
About MIND C.T.I.
MIND C.T.I. Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in design, development, marketing, supports, implements, and operation of billing and customer care systems in the Americas, Europe, Israel, the Asia Pacific, and Africa. It operates in two segments, Billing and Related Services and Messaging.
