Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Acquires New Stake in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC bought a new position in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 19,674 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $983,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of O. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 33.7% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,505 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,767,000 after purchasing an additional 6,433 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 1.9% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 18,695 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,296,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the period. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of Realty Income in the first quarter worth $592,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 8.2% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 115,733 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,020,000 after acquiring an additional 8,803 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 5.6% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 31,334 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,171,000 after acquiring an additional 1,671 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.82% of the company’s stock.

NYSE O opened at $57.92 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $41.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $54.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.44. Realty Income Co. has a fifty-two week low of $45.03 and a fifty-two week high of $68.85.

Realty Income ( NYSE:O Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.67). The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $999.01 million. Realty Income had a net margin of 22.64% and a return on equity of 2.90%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Realty Income Co. will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a jan 24 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be given a $0.2565 dividend. This represents a yield of 5.4%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 1st. This is an increase from Realty Income’s previous jan 24 dividend of $0.26. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is 233.33%.

In other Realty Income news, Director A. Larry Chapman sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.98, for a total value of $199,430.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $603,418.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

O has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Scotiabank lowered Realty Income from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $61.00 to $54.00 in a report on Monday, October 16th. Mizuho upgraded Realty Income from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $48.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Realty Income from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Bank of America downgraded Realty Income from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $67.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Realty Income from $69.50 to $67.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.45.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 13,250 real estate properties primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

