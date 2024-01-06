Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Buys 368 Shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,365 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sysco were worth $817,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Sysco by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 3,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Geller Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sysco by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Geller Advisors LLC now owns 3,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky grew its position in shares of Sysco by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 1,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its stake in shares of Sysco by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 5,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brasada Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Sysco by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 22,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,695,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.60% of the company’s stock.

Sysco Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of SYY stock opened at $75.65 on Friday. Sysco Co. has a 52-week low of $62.24 and a 52-week high of $82.38. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.04, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.29. The company has a market capitalization of $38.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.31, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.15.

Sysco Dividend Announcement

Sysco ( NYSE:SYY Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $19.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.73 billion. Sysco had a return on equity of 117.17% and a net margin of 2.35%. The business’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Sysco Co. will post 4.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Investors of record on Friday, January 5th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 4th. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.34%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Sheila Talton sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.76, for a total transaction of $157,872.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $917,236.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on SYY shares. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Sysco from $86.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Sysco in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Stephens cut their target price on Sysco from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Sysco in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Sysco from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $82.89.

Sysco Profile

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

Featured Articles

