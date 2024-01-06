Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 14,858 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in Corning were worth $453,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GLW. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its position in shares of Corning by 22.1% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 65,555 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,420,000 after purchasing an additional 11,884 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new position in Corning during the first quarter valued at approximately $588,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Corning by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,922 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 1,062 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Corning by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 92,746,889 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,423,287,000 after buying an additional 671,480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Corning by 24.4% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 714,932 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $26,388,000 after buying an additional 140,098 shares in the last quarter. 67.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GLW has been the subject of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Corning from $42.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Corning from $36.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. TheStreet lowered shares of Corning from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Corning from $33.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.89.

Shares of NYSE GLW opened at $30.57 on Friday. Corning Incorporated has a 1-year low of $25.26 and a 1-year high of $37.10. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $28.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.27 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The electronics maker reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.01). Corning had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 4.50%. The firm had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Corning Incorporated will post 1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Corning news, Vice Chairman Lawrence D. Mcrae sold 18,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.15, for a total value of $548,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 205,258 shares in the company, valued at $6,188,528.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

