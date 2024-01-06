Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Grows Stake in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR – Free Report) by 7.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,650 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pentair were worth $884,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bailard Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pentair by 30.6% during the third quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 4,387 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 1,027 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its position in Pentair by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 5,021 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. increased its stake in Pentair by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 22,911 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,483,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in shares of Pentair by 7.8% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 86,215 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,582,000 after buying an additional 6,215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pentair by 6.3% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,064 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $781,000 after buying an additional 713 shares during the period. 88.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Pentair news, Director T Michael Glenn sold 2,260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.40, for a total value of $145,544.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 27,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,796,309.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Pentair news, EVP Philip M. Rolchigo sold 4,000 shares of Pentair stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.77, for a total value of $243,080.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,535 shares in the company, valued at $1,126,371.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director T Michael Glenn sold 2,260 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.40, for a total value of $145,544.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 27,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,796,309.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,520 shares of company stock worth $541,965. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Pentair Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSE PNR opened at $68.69 on Friday. Pentair plc has a one year low of $46.42 and a one year high of $73.26. The company has a market cap of $11.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $66.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.50.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $992.23 million. Pentair had a net margin of 12.36% and a return on equity of 21.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.99 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Pentair plc will post 3.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pentair Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 18th. This is a boost from Pentair’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.66%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on PNR. KeyCorp raised Pentair from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $82.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Pentair from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Pentair from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Pentair from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Pentair from $82.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $73.00.

Pentair Profile

(Free Report)

Pentair plc provides various water solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Pool, Water Solutions, Industrial & Flow Technologies. It designs, manufactures, and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, repair, renovation, service, and construction applications; and water treatment products and systems comprising pressure tanks, control valves, activated carbon products, conventional filtration products, and point-of-entry and point-of-use systems for use in residential whole home water filtration, drinking water filtration, water softening solutions, commercial total water management and filtration, and foodservice operations.

