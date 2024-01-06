Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lifted its position in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,582 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 945 shares during the quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $936,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International during the fourth quarter worth about $419,897,000. Cullen Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Johnson Controls International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $204,537,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 40.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,990,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $639,398,000 after acquiring an additional 2,890,395 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 405.1% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,232,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,251,000 after acquiring an additional 2,592,448 shares during the period. Finally, abrdn plc raised its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 100.6% in the second quarter. abrdn plc now owns 4,558,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,639,000 after acquiring an additional 2,286,227 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.64% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

JCI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Vertical Research cut shares of Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $73.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $80.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $65.58.

Johnson Controls International Stock Performance

Johnson Controls International stock opened at $57.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.72. Johnson Controls International plc has a 12 month low of $47.90 and a 12 month high of $70.43. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $53.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.73. The company has a market cap of $38.92 billion, a PE ratio of 21.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.24.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 12th. The company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $6.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.40 billion. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 6.90% and a return on equity of 13.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.99 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Johnson Controls International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 18th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 15th. Johnson Controls International’s payout ratio is 55.02%.

Insider Transactions at Johnson Controls International

In related news, CEO George Oliver sold 103,332 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.30, for a total transaction of $5,404,263.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 980,403 shares in the company, valued at $51,275,076.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 207,038 shares of company stock worth $10,836,433. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

About Johnson Controls International

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

Further Reading

