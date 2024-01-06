Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Has $1.10 Million Position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK – Free Report) by 3.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,902 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 667 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF were worth $1,095,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VGK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 42.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 33,257,638 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,027,053,000 after purchasing an additional 9,855,055 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 80.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,261,262 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $259,724,000 after purchasing an additional 1,896,544 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 99,224.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,086,614 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $67,044,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085,520 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $64,318,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 20.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,723,932 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $291,466,000 after purchasing an additional 802,309 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VGK opened at $63.37 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a 52 week low of $55.06 and a 52 week high of $64.92. The company’s fifty day moving average is $61.48 and its 200-day moving average is $60.57. The company has a market capitalization of $19.38 billion, a PE ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.95.

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

